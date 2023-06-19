Pakistan observes national mourning day over tragic deaths in Greece boat incident

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing a day of mourning today on Monday over the tragic deaths of hundreds of its citizens in Greece shipwreck.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning as a swarming boat sank in open seas off Greece in which hundreds of Pakistanis are feared to be dead while the exact figures remained unknown as rescue work was underway.

A notification shared by PM Office said the day of mourning will be observed throughout the country tomorrow, and the country’s national flag will fly at half mast at all government buildings.

As the incident draws widespread condemnation, a high-level body comprising National Police Bureau, Foreign Office, and Federal Investigators started probe which will submit its finding within a week time.

Media reports suggest that hundreds of Pakistanis may have died when as trawler plunged off the sea. Most of the deceased are said to be from Azad Kashmir. MoFA has so far confirmed that only 12 of the survivors have been identified.

Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat

Greece shipwreck incident continues to unfold and a report by a British publication claimed that Pakistanis on board the ill-fated vessel were singled out and forced below deck.

In its report, The Observer claimed that people with certain backgrounds, particularly Pakistanis, were shifted to the most dangerous part of the trawler. People from South Asian nation were maltreated when they tried to escape.

It also mentioned that passengers were calling for help desperately, a day before the boat sank. More than 700 were on board the vessel whose engine failed near the Peloponnese peninsula.

The heart-wrenching incident also raised questions on Greek coastguards. Survivors claim that Greece government officials were monitoring the situation but refrained from helping.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/pakistanis-were-singled-out-forced-below-deck-by-crew-in-capsized-migrant-boat-in-greece