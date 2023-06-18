Pakistan announces state mourning over deaths in Greece boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD – A one-day state mourning will be observed across Pakistan on June 19 (Monday) as a swarming boat sank in open seas off Greece in which hundreds of Pakistanis are feared to be dead while the exact figures remained unknown as rescue work underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced mourning as he condoled the tragic deaths in one of the deadliest accidents in recent times.

A notification shared by PM Office said the day of mourning will be observed throughout the country tomorrow, and the country’s national flag will fly at half mast at all government buildings.

As the incident draws widespread condemnation, a high-level body comprising National Police Bureau, Foreign Office, and Federal Investigators started probe which will submit its finding within a week time.

Media reports suggest that hundreds of Pakistanis may have died when as trawler plunged off the sea. Most of the deceased are said to be from Azad Kashmir. MoFA has so far confirmed that only 12 of the survivors have been identified.