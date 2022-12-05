FIA detains school teacher for sharing child pornography online

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigators have arrested a primary school teacher, who shared child pornography content on social sites.

Reports in local media suggest that the culprit identified as Mohsan Khan was held in Mansehra during a raid.

The Assistant Director of the Federal Investigation Agency told the media that they took the action on a tipoff from International Criminal Police Organization INTERPOL.

Investigators also recovered a collection of pornographic recordings and photographs, smartphones, mobile SIM cards, laptops, and hard drives from Mohsan’s possession.

The man was later taken to a local court in Abbottabad, where a magistrate granted a two-day physical remand to FIA. Officials hinted at further breakthroughs in the case during interrogation.

Earlier, the country's top court remarked that people involved in spreading child pornography videos do not deserve bail. Supreme court linked child pornography with the leading causes of devastation in society.

In the year 2016, the South Asian country criminalized the heinous offense punishable with seven years in prison and a fine.