Sajal Aly says she prefers love marriages over arranged ones
Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses in the Lollywood industry, and her more than a decade-long career is enough proof of that.
In her recent interview, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress further shared that her character also relates to Pakistani women 'in general.'
"I'm sure Maymouna is representing a lot of Pakistani, South Asian women, the Mom actor commented. When asked about her preference in marriage between arranged and love, Sajal chuckled nervously and responded,
"Well, for me it's too early to be saying anything about arranged or love [marriages], but I just believe in love marriages; I just believe in love. And anyway, wedding/shaadi is a risk! Be it arranged or love; that's all I can say!"
Apart from Lily, Sajal and Shehzad, What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Emma Thompson, Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Mim Shaikh and more. The film is slated to release on February 24, 2023.
On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.
