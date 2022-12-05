Sajal Aly says she prefers love marriages over arranged ones

04:16 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly says she prefers love marriages over arranged ones
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is one of the most talented actresses in the Lollywood industry, and her more than a decade-long career is enough proof of that.

In her recent interview, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress further shared that her character also relates to Pakistani women 'in general.'

"I'm sure Maymouna is representing a lot of Pakistani, South Asian women, the Mom actor commented. When asked about her preference in marriage between arranged and love, Sajal chuckled nervously and responded,

"Well, for me it's too early to be saying anything about arranged or love [marriages], but I just believe in love marriages; I just believe in love. And anyway, wedding/shaadi is a risk! Be it arranged or love; that's all I can say!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Apart from Lily, Sajal and Shehzad, What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Emma Thompson, Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Mim Shaikh and more. The film is slated to release on February 24, 2023.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for ... 04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

An actor par excellence, Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has won appreciation in Pakistan but also in India. Time and again, ...

More From This Category
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's new video ...
05:00 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
'The Great Gama': Nasir Adeeb shares details of ...
02:21 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Aiman Khan leaves fans swooning over her ...
12:46 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Shoaib Malik takes son Izhaan on ride in his ...
11:36 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested ...
09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr