Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet
Share
TikTok's stars Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just one video.
This time around, the sister duo’s latest video is spreading like wildfire online. The aforementioned video is garnering its fair hair of attention as it hints towards the adorable sibling bond.
Widely labeled as a hilarious and true depiction of sibling bonds, Mirza and Anjum's fun video left her massive fans rolling with laughter with her new social media video.
View this post on Instagram
Mirza currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account. She is closely followed by sister Alishba Anjum.
On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
Have Jannat Mirza, Umer Butt called it quits? 11:14 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza, who was slated for tying the knot, announced 'breakup' with Umer Butt. The social ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan challenges FIA authority to probe cipher audio leak case06:20 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Russia agrees to provide crude oil, petrol at discounted rates to ...05:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
-
- PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in first Test at Rawalpindi04:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- 'The Great Gama': Nasir Adeeb shares details of his next film on ...02:21 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022