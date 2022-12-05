Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet

TikTok's stars Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just one video.

This time around, the sister duo’s latest video is spreading like wildfire online. The aforementioned video is garnering its fair hair of attention as it hints towards the adorable sibling bond.

Widely labeled as a hilarious and true depiction of sibling bonds, Mirza and Anjum's fun video left her massive fans rolling with laughter with her new social media video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Mirza currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account. She is closely followed by sister Alishba Anjum.

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.