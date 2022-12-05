Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet
Source: Instagram
Share

TikTok's stars Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just one video.

This time around, the sister duo’s latest video is spreading like wildfire online. The aforementioned video is garnering its fair hair of attention as it hints towards the adorable sibling bond.

Widely labeled as a hilarious and true depiction of sibling bonds, Mirza and Anjum's fun video left her massive fans rolling with laughter with her new social media video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Mirza currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account. She is closely followed by sister Alishba Anjum. 

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

Have Jannat Mirza, Umer Butt called it quits? 11:14 AM | 15 Nov, 2022

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza, who was slated for tying the knot, announced 'breakup' with Umer Butt. The social ...

More From This Category
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly says she prefers love marriages over ...
04:16 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
'The Great Gama': Nasir Adeeb shares details of ...
02:21 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Aiman Khan leaves fans swooning over her ...
12:46 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Shoaib Malik takes son Izhaan on ride in his ...
11:36 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested ...
09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr