TikTok star Jannat Mirza announces 'break-up' with beau Umer Butt
11:14 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
Source: @jannatmirza_(Instagram)
Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza, who was slated for tying the knot, announced 'breakup' with Umer Butt.

The social media stars fell in love over the years while they both were also seen spending quality time with each other.

The Tere Bajre Di Rakhi actor on Tuesday took to the Instagram story and announced her ‘breakup’ with Umar Butt. “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single,” she wrote in the story with a smiling emoticon.

The social media star further urged her fans not to ask about the background of the sad ending of her relationship with Umer.

Later, netizens came to know that TikToker posted about her relationship just as a 'publicity stunt' as Umer updated fans in two stories.

In one of the posts, he shared a lot of emojis, while he cleared the air in second post, saying Jannat vented anger as he shaved in a while.

Following the announcement, several social media users pointed out that Janant has not removed any snaps and reels with Umer Butt from her official account.

Jannat and Umar both enjoyed a loyal fanbase who adored their chemistry. Earlier, the duo was spotted showering money at Alishba Anjum’s engagement. Being the most followed Pakistani celebrity, Jannat amassed more than 20 million followers on TikTok.

