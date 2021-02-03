Pakistani hairdresser uses strange tools for cutting hair
Share
Art and style have gotten bizarre with surprisingly new talents pouring in on daily basis. Currently, the internet is ablaze with the video of a barber in Pakistan, who is bringing a unique flair to haircutting business.
Using fire and sharp-edged saw to help women look their finest, the barber is a trendsetter as he effortlessly glides through the task of cutting hair with utmost precision.
While flames are used for disposal of split ends, mainly a saw blade is used to cut hair. In the video, the barber can be spotted trimming the hair of three female models.
View this post on Instagram
He gets rid of damaged deadends by setting his client’s hair-ends on fire and quickly nipping the flame off with his fingers. To give a bouncy effect, he further proceeds using the blade and gives the cut the client wishes to have - be it a blowout, long bangs or pixie cut.
After the haircut, the clients looked utterly satisfied and their composure during the haircut was also visibly relaxed which further elaborates that the barber is highly skilled and his loyal customers trust him.
This is not the first time that a haircut technique has left the netizens baffled. Recently, an extremely peculiar hair cutting technique with the help of pigtails came as a shock as it became the talk of the town.
Here is the full video of the unique haircutting style of the barber in a Pakistani salon:
Hadiqa Kiani responds to ‘hair loss’ lawsuit 07:50 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Famous singer and icon of the Pakistani music industry, Hadiqa Kiani has been an important figure for decades. Despite ...
- New bill recommends punishment for private moon-sighting panels' ...09:14 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Map for Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project signed08:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic ...07:21 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Bank Alfalah maintained operating profit at Rs 25.5 billion07:16 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
- Amanda Cerny gives witty response to those mocking her for backing ...05:10 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- A beautiful journey! Iqra Aziz pens a note for the cast-crew of Khuda ...04:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021