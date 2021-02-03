Map for Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project signed
Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap for the landmark Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway track project.
The signing ceremony for the multi-billion-dollar railway project was held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Tuesday.
The project terms as a key step forward as it will improve regional corporation, besides connecting the Central Asia and South Asia through Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s senior advisor, Abdul RazaK Dawood, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov signed the road map.
Dawood said that the roadmap for the trilateral project would connect the three countries and would open a new chapter in regional commerce.
Representatives of some international financial organizations including Islamic Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank and some others were also present on the occasion.
