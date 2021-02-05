Ex-KP finance minister Mureed Kazim passes away at 71
Share
PESHAWAR – Former provincial finance minister Makhdoom Mureed Kazim Shah passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi after a brief illness.
The funeral prayers were offered in Blot Sharif on Thursday in which a large number of people participated.
Kazim was buried in his ancestral graveyard of Hazrat Shah Issa. He left behind a widow and three sons.
Mureed Kazim was considered an expert in making important decisions for development.
He was elected as MPA for his native constituency in D.I Khan five times, and remained a minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa twice.
Transparency International Pakistan chief Sohail ... 09:06 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) chairman Sohail Muzaffar passed away on Tuesday at the age ...
-
- PAKvSA – Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 54 takes Pakistan to 229-7 at ...03:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Employers booked for torturing 12-year-old maid to death02:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
-
-
- WATCH – Bilal Saeed opens up on beating up brother after video goes ...10:00 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021