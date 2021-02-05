Where's this scenic natural cricket ground located in Pakistan? (VIDEO)
Web Desk
01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Where's this scenic natural cricket ground located in Pakistan? (VIDEO)
Share

GILGIT – Pictures of a cricket ground in the scenic Nagar Valley’s Pissan village is making rounds on social media making people go crazy over the sight of the ground, with a sheer rocky cliff on one side and the snow-capped peak of the majestic 7,788-metre high Rakaposhi on the other.

Gilgit-based photographer Aleem Beyg captured the beautiful shots and shared it on social media after which, people started appreciating the beauty, as well as making witty comments about the ball hitting the mountains.

In the video below, you can see drone shots of this beautiful ground: 

A few days ago, singer-actor Fakhar-e-Alam shared pictures of the Gwadar cricket stadium between jagged, rocky mountains, which got the ICC awe-struck and they challenged the world to show a more beautiful cricket ground than the Gwadar stadium.

ICC, legends wonderstruck by scenic Gwadar ... 02:33 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

The picturesque cricket stadium in the port city of Gwadar has all eyes on it, including International Cricket ...

More From This Category
PAKvSA – Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 54 takes ...
03:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Old man severely mauled by pack of dogs ...
11:40 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
Captain Safdar reaches outside NAB chairman’s ...
11:10 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Bilal Saeed opens up on beating up ...
10:00 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad ...
09:48 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple ...
07:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SRK gears up to perform stunt on Burj Khalifa for 'Pathan'
03:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr