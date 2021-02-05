Where's this scenic natural cricket ground located in Pakistan? (VIDEO)

GILGIT – Pictures of a cricket ground in the scenic Nagar Valley’s Pissan village is making rounds on social media making people go crazy over the sight of the ground, with a sheer rocky cliff on one side and the snow-capped peak of the majestic 7,788-metre high Rakaposhi on the other.

Gilgit-based photographer Aleem Beyg captured the beautiful shots and shared it on social media after which, people started appreciating the beauty, as well as making witty comments about the ball hitting the mountains.

Cricket Stadium Although it is beautiful but we have much more potential in rest of country as well.The following pictures are from Natural Stadium Pissan District Nagar,Gilgit-Baltistan.This Stadium has a unique location that it is located at the base camp of Rakaposhi Mountain. pic.twitter.com/MyYCzFmvaN — Mehdi Asifi (@mehdi_asifi) February 4, 2021

In the video below, you can see drone shots of this beautiful ground:

A few days ago, singer-actor Fakhar-e-Alam shared pictures of the Gwadar cricket stadium between jagged, rocky mountains, which got the ICC awe-struck and they challenged the world to show a more beautiful cricket ground than the Gwadar stadium.