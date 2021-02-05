Employers booked for torturing 12-year-old maid to death
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Employers booked for torturing 12-year-old maid to death
Share

LAHORE – Police on Thursday arrested an employer for torturing a minor maid to death in Iqbal Town of the provincial capital.

Police said the underage domestic helper who was found dead was tortured to death. The post-mortem revealed that the girl was beaten up multiple times and was starved for long hours.

Earlier on January 30, the father of the victim lodged a complaint stating that their daughter was sexually assaulted and killed by her employers while the postmortem report revealed that she was not raped.

Pakistan approves public hanging of child sexual ... 02:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Tuesday passed two bills to seek public hanging of sexual abuse ...

The employer, Saira Bano, confessed the crime during interrogation. She added that other family members were also involved in the crime. A case has been registered under sections 34 and 302 of the PPC.

The father of the victim told police that on January 27 they received a call from their daughter asking him to take her back as she was not in good health. He added that they found her unconscious on their arrival. The child was immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

Man arrested for ‘raping daughter at ... 01:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

FAISALABAD – Police have arrested a man, Naveed, accused by his wife of raping their 16-year-old daughter at ...

More From This Category
PAKvSA – Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 54 takes ...
03:08 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
At least 16 injured in grenade attack in Sibi
01:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Munir Akram urges UN, int’l community to ...
12:50 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
President, PM urge int'l community to hold India ...
12:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Ex-KP finance minister Mureed Kazim passes away ...
12:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Old man severely mauled by pack of dogs ...
11:40 AM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SRK gears up to perform stunt on Burj Khalifa for 'Pathan'
03:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr