Imran Khan's pre-recorded message on Independence Day goes viral

Web Desk 12:24 PM | 14 Aug, 2023
Source: Imran Khan/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – A pre-recorded clip of former prime minister Imran Khan has surfaced, weeks after the PTI chairman was arrested over corruption allegations.

In the 2-minute clip, Khan recalled Quaid e Azam, and Allama Iqbal’s dream of a prosperous Pakistan, saying the country’s greatest leaders pushed limits for a truly historic moment for the Muslims of the subcontinent to have freedom.

Khan linked formation of the motherland with Riyasat e Madina, saying people who get freedom under a state of Madina lead states.

The leader known for popular politics said, justice for everyone holds paramount importance, and it called for steps to get influential people under the gambit of law.

He was of the view that prosperity comes to that nation that serve justice to all people. Nobody needs to migrate abroad to seek jobs, it's our duty to struggle for a better nation.

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with with patriotic zeal, fervor

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

'PTI supporters' heckle PML-N's Hina Parvez Butt in London (VIDEO)

02:24 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

