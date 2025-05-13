PTI’s Junaid Akbar resigns as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly, Junaid Akbar, has stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to party sources, Junaid Akbar submitted his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. Speaking on the matter, Akbar stated that the PAC chairmanship was a trust entrusted to him by the party and that he resigned in accordance with the party leadership’s instructions.

Junaid Akbar also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to discuss his resignation and matters related to the transition of responsibilities.

While no official reason was cited in the resignation letter, the move comes amid reports of ongoing legal challenges, including multiple cases registered against Akbar in Attock and Islamabad.

PTI is expected to nominate a new candidate for the PAC chairmanship in the coming days.