Plots for Sale in Lahore – Full Buyer’s Guide 2025

Finding the perfect plot in Lahore has never been easier. Whether you want to build your dream home or make a wise investment, this guide covers all plot sizes and top areas to help you decide. From affordable 5 marla plots to luxury 1 and 2 kanal options, we break it all down for you.

Residential Plots for Sale in Lahore

5 Marla Plots for Sale in Lahore – Popular Areas & Prices

5 marla plots are a top choice for small families and first-time buyers. These plots are affordable and easy to maintain.

Popular Areas for 5 Marla Plots:

New Lahore City

Al Rehman Garden

Bahria Education & Medical City

Al Kabir Town

Average Price Range (2025):

PKR 13.5 lakh to 1.4 crore, based on location and facilities.

These areas offer mosques in gaudy communities, parks, schools, and other amenities nearby, making them perfect for a comfortable family to live in.

10 Marla & 7 Marla Plot Options in Top Housing Societies

If you need more space, 7 marla and 10 marla plots give you that extra room for a bigger home and garden. Get personalized advice on the best investment properties in Lahore. Our Expert consultants help you choose smartly – whether it’s for living or investment, contact us for a free consultation today.

Top Societies Offering These Plots:

Lake City Lahore

DHA Rahbar

Al Haram Garden

Park Lane City

Average Price Range:

7 Marla: PKR 55 Lakh to 1.5 Crore

10 Marla: PKR 70 Lakh to 90 Lakh

These plots are ideal for growing families and those looking to build custom-designed homes.

1 Kanal and 2 Kanal luxury residential plots

To stay luxury, 1 Kanal and 2 Kanal Plots are the last options. These large plots are found in high-end communities with full amenities.

Popular Areas for Luxury Plots:

DHA Phase 6, 7, 8

Wapda Town

Bahria Town Lahore

Askari Housing Schemes

Average Price Range (2025):

PKR starts at two crores, and PKR can go up to 7 crores or more.

These plots provide easy access to wide roads, green belts, schools, hospitals, and shopping centers.

Ready Construction Society is offering residential plots

Some housing societies in Lahore offer ready-to-build residential plots. These plots are fully developed, and you can immediately start home construction.

Top Societies Offering Ready-to-Build Plots:

Lake City Lahore – A modern society with wide roads, green parks, and 24/7 security. Many plots are available with possession.

Etihad Town – Offers fast possession and is close to major roads like Raiwind Road and Ring Road.

LDA City Lahore – A government-approved society with affordable plot options.

Bahria Orchard is known for Lahore-Hariyali, Planned Block and Ready-to-Bild Plot.

Al Kabir Town Phase 2-A is a good option for buyers searching for low-cost plots in a fast-wired area.

These societies are popular because they already have infrastructure and offer schools, parks, mosques and nearby commercial areas. Families can move in faster, and investors can expect quicker returns.

Why Choose Ready-to-Build Plots?

Choosing a ready-to-construct plot has many benefits. The biggest one is that you don’t need to wait. You can start building as soon as the society approves the map.

Other benefits include:

You get immediate possession of the plot.

You save money by avoiding future price increases.

You can move into your new home faster.

Your investment becomes more valuable as the area develops further.

Ready-to-construct plots are a clever option for folks who need to settle speedy or begin earning from belongings sooner.

Commercial Plots for Sale in Lahore

2 Marla to 8 Marla Commercial Plots with Parking Access

Commercial plots among 2 Marla and 8 Marla are remarkable for shops, places of work, or small plazas. Many plots have easy parking get right of entry to, that is critical for customers and commercial enterprise owners.

Plots with parking are more valuable because they bring more foot traffic and improve customer convenience.

Top Areas with Commercial Plots & Parking:

Bahria Town Lahore – Offers well-planned commercial zones with proper parking.

Lake City – Has small to mid-size commercial plots with wide roads.

Etihad Town & Al Kabir Town – Provide affordable commercial plots with nearby parking spaces.

These plots are perfect for small showrooms, clinics, cafes and shops.

Top Trade District: Bahria Town, DHA, Khayban-e-Amin

Lahore has many good places to buy commercial land. Some areas are more popular because they have better roads, security, and customer traffic.

Bahria Town Lahore – Offers clean roads, excellent security, and busy markets.

DHA Lahore – A premium area with high-end commercial zones and good returns on investment.

Khayaban-e-Amin – Offers lower prices than DHA or Bahria but is growing fast and has lots of commercial activity.

Why invest in commercial land in Lahore?

Commercial plots in Lahore give high returns. That means your money can grow fast. Here’s why many people are buying commercial land:

Good Rental Income – You can rent your space to shops or offices and earn monthly income.

High Demand – Businesses need space to open, so demand constantly grows.

Better Value Over Time – Prices of commercial land increase faster than residential land.

Prime Locations – Areas like Bahria Town and DHA offer innovative investment options with fast development.

Investing in commercial plots is a superb choice if you want lengthy-term earnings.

Popular Areas to Buy Plots in Lahore

Bahria Town Lahore – Cheap and safe living

Bahria Town is one of Lahore’s most popular places to buy plots, It is a condemnable community with 24/7 security, wide roads, parks and all modern features. Plot size at affordable prices ranges from 1 canal to 5 marla.

Why choose Bahria Town Lahore?

Safe and peaceful environment

Great for families

Access to schools, hospitals, and malls

Easy location on Raiwind Road

This area is perfect if you want a clean, modern, and budget-friendly place to build your home.

DHA Lahore – Premium Residential & Commercial Zones

DHA Lahore (Defence Housing Authority) is thought for its luxurious way of life and premium infrastructure. It has many phases, offering residential and commercial plots. DHA is a top choice for buyers who want high-end living with excellent investment returns.

Why Invest in DHA Lahore?

Top-quality roads, parks, and drainage

Strong community environment

Access to elite schools, markets, and clubs

Located in the centre of Lahore, near Ring Road

DHA plots are expensive but offer long-term value and growth.

Lake City, LDA City & Park Lane City Overview

These three housing schemes offer modern living and are becoming more popular among buyers.

Lake City Lahore

Known for green parks, lakes, and a golf course

Offers residential plots from 5 Marla to 2 Kanal

It is located on Raiwind Road , with good road links.

LDA City Lahore

One of the largest LDA-approved societies

Offers many plot sizes at affordable prices

Close to Metro Bus and Lahore Ring Road

Park Lane City Lahore

A new but growing society

Affordable plot options with modern features

Located on Jaranwala Road with good access

These areas are significant for families who want affordable housing with modern features.

Al Rehman Garden & Bahria EMC – Budget-Friendly Plot Options

If you are looking for low-cost plots in Lahore, Al Rehman Garden and Bahria Education & Medical City (EMC) are great choices.

Why Choose These Areas?

Plots available at budget prices

Decent roads, water, and electricity

Easy access to Ferozepur Road and Main Raiwind Road

Popular among first-time buyers and middle-income families

These societies offer the best value for money if you start small or build a home on a tight budget.

Plot Prices in Lahore – Latest Update

Lahore’s real estate market offers many different land sizes and prices. The size, location, and degree of development of the region are some elements that affect the plot cost of Lahore. In this guide, we will compare pricing in various fields in Lahore and provide you with the most recent price updates for 5 Marla, 10 Marla, and 1 Kanal Plot.

5, 10 marlas and 1 Kanal plot for the current market rates

Plot prices in Lahore vary greatly depending on the region’s location and infrastructure. Here is the breakdown of current market rates for various plot sizes:

5 Marla Plot: These small plots are ideal for those who seek an affordable investment or a small house. PKR can range from 21 to 80 lakhs based on the price limit area for 5 Marla plots in Lahore.

10 Marla Property: These actions are popular options for families who want to build a huge home. Prices for 10 Marla diagrams vary widely from PKR 35 lakh to PKR 3.5 crores.

1-kanal Property: This is the best option for anyone looking for a large home or premium commercial space. Prices range from 70 Lakhs to up to 1.1 crore, depending on location.

These price restrictions change as markets fluctuate based on demand, location, and infrastructure development.

Comparison of the Price of the Plot by the Region

The location significantly impacts the cost of purchasing a plot in Lahore. Comparing the price of the following plot is based on some of Lahore’s best-liked neighborhoods:

DHA Lahore : 5 Marla Plot: PKR 25 Lakh – PKR 80 Lakh

10 Marla Plot: PKR 45 Lakh – PKR 2.5 Crore

Kanal Plot: PKR 1 Crore – PKR 9 Crore

Reason: Known for luxury residing, top-notch facilities, and a top region within the heart of Lahore.

Bahria Town Lahore: 5 Marla Plot: PKR 30 Lakh – PKR 70 Lakh

10 Marla Plot: PKR 50 Lakh – PKR 1.8 Crore

1 Kanal Plot: PKR 1 Crore – PKR 6 Crore

Reason: Well-established society with a secure environment, parks, schools, and shopping malls.

Lake City Lahore : 5 Marla Plot: PKR 25 Lakh – PKR 50 Lakh

10 Marla Plot: PKR 35 Lakh – PKR 1.5 Crore

1 Kanal Plot: PKR 60 Lakh – PKR 2 Crore

Reason: Nature-oriented lifestyle, lakes, golf course, and recreational facilities.

LDA City Lahore : 5 Marla Plot: PKR 21 Lakh – PKR 45 Lakh

10 Marla Plot: PKR 35 Lakh – PKR 1.2 Crore

1 Kanal Plot: PKR 50 Lakh – PKR 2 Crore

Reason: Government-approved project with good connectivity and affordable pricing.

Factors That Affect Plot Prices in Lahore

Several factors influence plot prices in Lahore:

Location: Major districts like DHA and Bahria Town are more steeply priced because of their accessibility and facilities. Plot length: Large plots (1 kanal, 2 kanal) are larger than small ones (five marla, 10 marla). Infrastructure: The roads, utilities, and features cost more in well-developed areas. Legal Status : Plots in LDA-approved societies are more valuable due to legal security. Market Demand : High demand in popular areas increases plot prices. Facilities: Schools, parks, and commercial malls are all nearby.

An intensive understanding of these variables aids in financial selection.

Plot on instalments in Lahore

Many housing societies inside the metropolis provide flexible instalment plans for plots of different sizes, which includes 5 Marla, 10 Marla and 1 Kanal. This strategy makes actual property extra accessible by means of allowing buyers to pay over the years.

Societies Offering 5, 10 Marla & 1 Kanal Instalment Plans

Many renowned housing societies in Lahore offer instalment plans for plots of different sizes. Some of the prominent societies include

Park View City Lahore

Lahore Smart City

Al Noor Orchard Lahore

New Metro City Lahore

Kingdom Valley Lahore

Bahria Town Lahore

Blue Town Sapphire Lahore

DHA Lahore

Al Kabir Town Lahore

These societies offer 5 marla, 10 marla, and 1 Kanal plots with various payment options. The location and size of the plot affect the price.

Guide for Down Payment and Monthly Payment Options

Down payments for most installment programs usually come between 5% and 20% of the total cost of the plot. Buyers must pay the remaining monthly or quarterly installments after the initial payment. Here are some examples:

5 Marla Plot : Booking amounts can be as low as PKR 2,380,000 , with quarterly installments .

10 Marla Plot: The booking amount of PKR 494,500 is typical, and the total prices reach PKR 4.945 million.

1 Kanal Plot: Prices PKR can range from PKR 12,000,000 to PKR 20,000,000 to flexible monthly or quarterly payments.

Many societies also introduce a discount for the initial lump sum payment, providing additional savings for those who want to pay the plot in a short period.

Booking process for installment-based plots

The booking process is simple for installment-based plots and includes some primary stages:

Membership Fee: Pay the membership fee to register for the installment scheme. Down Payment: Do an initial down payment (usually 5%–20% of the price of the plot). Payment Schedule: Get a detailed schedule for monthly or quarterly instalments in a period (usually 3 to 4 years). Possession : Once the full payment is completed, possession of the plot is granted. Documentation : Complete all required legal documentation, including plot transfer and ownership agreements.

Tips to buy a plot in Lahore safely

Buying a plot in Lahore is a first-rate investment, but a few degrees should be accompanied to ensure a safe and felony transaction. Here are key tips to guide you.

Legal Checks & Society Verification

Legal Checks:

Title Deed : Confirm the seller’s ownership of the plot.

Encumbrance Certificate : Ensure the plot is free from legal disputes.

Mutation Document & Sale Deed : Check the ownership history and agreement terms.

Building Plan & Land Use Certificate : Verify construction and land use approvals.

Tax Receipts & Utility Bills : Ensure all payments are up to date.

Society Verification:

NOC & Approvals : Check for necessary legal approvals.

Society Research : Investigate the society’s history and reputation.

Verify with Authorities : Confirm the society’s legal status with local authorities.

Working with Reliable Real Estate Agents

Licensed Agent : Always choose a licensed and reputable agent.

Verify Credentials : Check their experience and track record.

Get Written Agreements : Ensure all terms, including commission, are documented.

Transparency : Work with agents who are transparent and communicative.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Buying a Plot

Rushing the Process : Take time to research and verify all details.

Ignoring Legal Checks : Always ensure legal verification of the plot.

Unlicensed Agents: Avoid working with unlicensed or unreliable agents.

Zoning Restrictions: Understand zoning legal guidelines before buying.

Overlooking Property Condition : Inspect the plot for any physical issues.

Ignoring Society’s Reputation : Research the society’s reputation and development.

Unrealistic Offers: Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true.

Not Understanding Terms: Ensure you fully understand the sale terms and conditions.

Following these steps ensures a safe and legally sound plot purchase in Lahore.

Investment Potential in Lahore’s Plot Market

Lahore’s plot market presents strong investment opportunities, with areas benefiting from urbanization, infrastructure, and growing demand showing high appreciation potential. Commercial plots offer rental income, and 5—and 10-Marla plots are favoured due to affordability and high demand.

Best Areas for Future Value Appreciation

Focus on Emerging Locations: Areas with rapid urbanization and infrastructure development show the most substantial appreciation.

Look for Projects Near Infrastructure: Plots near metro stations, business hubs, and future airports attract high demand and increase property values.

Research Local Trends: Stay informed about local development plans to identify areas with high potential.

Rental Yield from Commercial Plots

Commercial Plots Offer Passive Income: Commercial properties provide a steady rental income stream.

Potential for High Rental Income: Plots near busy areas like retail or office spaces offer the best returns.

Factors Affecting Rental Yield: Location, plot size, and property type impact rental yields.

Why 5 & 10 Marla Plots Are Investor Favorites

Affordability: 5 & 10 Marla plots are more affordable, attracting a wider range of investors.

Market Demand: There is strong demand for these plots for residential and commercial purposes.

Potential for Future Development: These plots offer flexible development options, making them attractive for growth.

In short, Lahore’s plot market offers excellent investment potential, particularly in emerging areas, commercial properties, and 5- and 10-Marla plots.

Final Words—Which Plot is Best for You?

Choosing the right plot in Lahore depends on your budget, location, and intended use. Understanding key factors will guide your decision, whether for personal living or investment.

If you’re looking for the best investment projects in Lahore, we have listed some top-rated options that offer great ROI and secure ownership.

Decide Based on Budget, Location, and Purpose

Budget: 5 Marla plots are more affordable, while 10 Marla and 1 Kanal plots cost more.

Location: Prioritize areas with growing infrastructure for better future value.

Purpose: Choose residential and commercial plots for personal use for investment and rental income.

Residential vs. Commercial—What’s Better for You?

Residential: Ideal for building a home in a quiet, family-friendly area.

Commercial: Best for rental income, especially in high-demand areas.

Summary of Key Tips for Plot Buyers in Lahore

Legal Checks: Verify ownership and society approvals.

Choose Trusted Agents: Work with licensed professionals.

Future Growth: Invest in areas with upcoming infrastructure.

Take Your Time: Make informed decisions by researching thoroughly.

In short, base your plot choice on budget, location, and purpose, ensuring it fits your long-term needs.