HBL PSL 10: Full schedule for remaining matches released

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially released the schedule for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. According to the announcement, the remainder of the tournament will be held from May 17 to May 25, 2025.

The action resumes on May 17 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with an exciting clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

A double-header is scheduled for May 18, also in Rawalpindi. The first match will feature Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators, followed by a high-voltage evening fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

On May 19, the focus shifts to a critical encounter between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

The playoffs will begin at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the Qualifier match scheduled for May 21. The first Eliminator will take place on May 22, while the second Eliminator is slated for May 23.

The grand final of PSL 10 will be played on May 25, 2025.

The PCB stated that further details regarding ticket sales for the remaining fixtures will be announced in due course. Fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the resumption of the league, as the race for the coveted PSL trophy heats up.