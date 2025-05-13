Saman Ansari opens up about marital struggles and remarriage in candid interview

Veteran actress and TV host Saman Ansari made some surprising revelations about her married life in a recent interview.

She shared that her first marriage lasted 16 years. Her husband remarried immediately after their divorce.

Saman said the speed of his second marriage confirmed her suspicion that he had a prior relationship with the other woman.

She questioned, “When it’s difficult for a man to keep one wife happy, how can he manage a second one?”

In response to a question, she suggested that men should clearly state at the time of the first marriage in the Nikahnama (marriage contract) if they intend to marry again.

She emphasized that the decision for a second marriage should be made with mutual understanding and wisdom between the husband and the first wife.

Continuing, Saman Ansari said that many women don’t have an issue with their husbands having more than one wife.

Speaking about her own second marriage, she explained that after her divorce, she had to care for her children and focus on her career, which is why she didn’t consider remarrying at first.

She concluded by saying that once things were settled, she did remarry, as it’s very difficult for a woman to live alone in society.