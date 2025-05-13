Punjab government lifts ban on leave for public sector employees

Senior officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Punjab government has officially lifted the blanket ban on all categories of leave for government employees in a significant policy shift.

The leave restrictions, which had been in place due to war-like conditions in the region, were originally enforced to ensure uninterrupted operations across critical departments. The temporary ban had effectively halted all non-essential absences, placing the provincial workforce on high alert.

With the security situation now stabilized, the provincial administration has reinstated regular human resource protocols. Government employees across Punjab may once again apply for and avail leave under the existing rules and regulations.

Officials stated that departments have been instructed to resume standard leave procedures immediately, marking a return to normalcy in the province’s administrative operations.

The decision is expected to bring relief to thousands of public servants who had postponed personal and medical leave during the emergency period.