Cross-border terrorist hideouts may be targeted under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has announced that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam may extend to targeting terrorist hideouts across the border.

In an interview with an American news agency, he emphasized that the operation’s decision was not made hastily, but the current political climate is challenging as parties prioritize their interests over government decisions.

Khawaja Asif assured that any political concerns regarding the operation would be addressed. The government plans to bring the issue to the assembly to answer members’ questions and gain their confidence, which he considers a duty.

He dismissed any possibility of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stating there is no valid ground for talks.

Responding to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s call for negotiations with the Taliban, Asif questioned the outcomes of the PTI government’s previous settlements with returned Taliban members. He suggested if those efforts were successful, the government might consider similar actions.

Highlighting the success of past operations, Asif pointed out that the Pakistan armed forces have always been the primary stakeholders. He criticised civilian governments for failing to fulfill their roles post-operation.

To ensure the success of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, Asif stressed the need for cooperation with opposition and all political parties. The cabinet has approved this approach, and discussions can be held either in the assembly or at an all-parties conference.

Khawaja Asif noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has not opposed the operation at any stage. He mentioned that the decision for Operation Azm-e-Istihkam was influenced by economic challenges and that targeting TTP’s cross-border hideouts is crucial for national security, as nothing is more important than the country’s sovereignty.

He further argued that targeting terrorist shelters in Afghanistan does not violate international laws, as these areas export terrorism to Pakistan. The four thousand sleeper cell members brought back under Imran Khan’s orders are now spreading unrest in Pakistan.