Turkey stands with Pakistan in difficult times, says President Erdoğan

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has assured the brotherly nation of Pakistan of his full support.

According to international media reports, the Turkish President, during a cabinet meeting, expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire announcement between Pakistan and India.

President Erdoğan said that tireless efforts were made to ease tensions between the two countries following the incident in Pahalgam.

He informed his cabinet that the situation had escalated to a highly dangerous level, threatening peace in the region.

Erdoğan further shared that he had a telephone conversation with his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and that their discussion yielded very encouraging results.

On this occasion, the Turkish President congratulated the people of Pakistan for their patience and wise stance.

He advised both countries to avoid falling into provocation, adding that the calm created by the ceasefire would help in resolving all issues—especially the water dispute.

President Erdoğan affirmed that, God willing, Turkey would continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Pakistan in every difficult time.