India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh in hospital after chest pain
10:07 AM | 11 May, 2020
Share
NEW DELHI – Former Indian premier Manmohan Singh was admitted at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI) late on Sunday evening.
He has been kept under observation at a cardio-thoracic ward, added the report.
Singh was India's prime minister for ten years from 2004.
The 87-year-old politician is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
- India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh in hospital after chest pain10:07 AM | 11 May, 2020
- Wasim Akram to lead bowling attack in Dilshan’s Best ODI XI09:17 AM | 11 May, 2020
- Pakistan Army confirms officer's death from coronavirus08:41 AM | 11 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 666 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars nears 31,00008:17 AM | 11 May, 2020
- COVID-19: 6th consignment of Chinese equipment arrives in Pakistan08:11 AM | 11 May, 2020
Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
07:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
- This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020