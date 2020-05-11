India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh in hospital after chest pain

NEW DELHI – Former Indian premier Manmohan Singh was admitted at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI) late on Sunday evening.

He has been kept under observation at a cardio-thoracic ward, added the report.

Singh was India's prime minister for ten years from 2004.

The 87-year-old politician is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.