Trump inks $142b deal with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Defence agreements worth $142 billion were signed between the US and Saudi Arabia during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to the White House, the defense deal is part of a larger $600 billion Saudi investment pledge.

The agreements include the export of GE gas turbines, a $14.2 billion deal in the energy sector, and a $4.8 billion deal for Boeing 737 aircraft.

News agencies report that Saudi Arabia also discussed the potential purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., although it is unclear whether this purchase is part of the current defense agreements.

According to Arab media, both nations also signed strategic economic partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding in areas such as energy, minerals, space cooperation, and health.

Earlier, as Air Force One entered Saudi airspace, Saudi fighter jets escorted the aircraft to the airport.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warmly received President Trump, and both leaders held a brief discussion.

It is worth noting that during this visit, President Trump will also attend the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and is scheduled to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.