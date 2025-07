THESE Banks are now open on Sundays in Pakistan; Check all branches here

KARACHI – Banking in Pakistan just got more accessible as private bank started offering services seven days a week. This means customers can now visit selected branches on Sundays for their banking needs.

Weekends are known as non-banking but now, whether it’s for business purposes, personal transactions, or routine services, customers no longer need to wait for the workweek to resume.

Starting immediately, several UBL branches across Pakistan will remain open from 10:00 am. to 4p.m. on Sundays, giving clients six hours of uninterrupted service.

Pakistani Banks to remain open on Sunday

City Branches Lahore Sant Nagar Johar Town UBL Ameen, Askari 10 (Sector F) Qila Didar Singh Qila Didar Singh Faisalabad Railway Road Sargodha Road UBL Ameen, Satyana Road Gujranwala Gondlanwala Road UBL Ameen, Rail Bazar Sialkot UBL Ameen, Kanak Mandi Head Marala, Dhalywali (District Sialkot) Narowal Circular Road Sargodha UBL Ameen, Block No. 1 Bahawalpur UBL Ameen, Chowk Hasilpur Makhdoom Wali UBL Ameen, Bahawalpur Road Bhakkar UBL Ameen, Darya Khan Road Jhang Saddar Shaheed Road Toba Tek Singh Toba Tek Singh

This development follows recent moves by other banks to extend weekday hours to 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., signaling increased competition in the sector. But for customers, it’s a win: more flexibility and greater access to essential financial services.

UBL’s decision to stay open on Sundays marks a historic shift in Pakistan’s banking landscape, setting a new benchmark for customer service and accessibility.