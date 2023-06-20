Suzuki shuts down production again amid import curbs

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading automaker Suzuki has announced another plant shutdown in the current economic crisis as the company is struggling to import raw materials in the wake of severe curbs imposed by the incumbent government.
In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange, Pak Suzuki maintained that its automobile and motorcycle plants will shut down from June 22 to July 8, 2023, and operations will remain suspended during the two-week period.
Pak Suzuki’s notice said, “Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut down motorcycle and automobile plant from June 22, 2023 to July 8, 2023”.
Pakistan’s auto industry is in hot waters due to import curbs as carmakers are offering customers to cancel bookings and claim refunds. Amid staggering price hikes, the sales of several vehicles including Suzuki also affected.
All big players of the auto industry are under the severe impact of economic meltdown as the country’s auto sector is dependent on imports and remained under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the rupee.
Data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association revealed that vehicle sales nosedived by 80 percent year-on-year last month.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.