Get Electric Cab on Installments as Punjab’s E-Taxi Scheme to open Applications soon

LAHORE – Exciting news for cab riders as Punjab government is set to roll out Pakistan’s first-ever Electric Taxi Scheme, promising eco-friendly rides, modern transport, and relief.

E-taxis are coming to your city soon, and they are here to revolutionize how Punjab moves. Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan is leading the charge, as preparations are underway to roll out the much-anticipated initiative.

A recent high-level meeting saw exciting updates, with variety of e-vehicle models reviewed, pricing strategies discussed, and future plans for EV charging stations laid out — all to ensure a smooth and powerful launch.

Punjab E-Taxi Scheme

At least 1,100 electric taxis will be launched across major cities including Lahore, setting the wheels in motion for a transport revolution. These high-tech, eco-friendly vehicles will reduce fuel dependency and cut carbon emissions, all while offering passengers a smoother, quieter ride.

The government will offer these taxis on interest-free, easy installment plans. That’s right no heavy upfront payments, no bank loans, just a straightforward, affordable way for aspiring drivers to get behind the wheel of the future.

Although exact prices and monthly installment figures haven’t been released yet, officials promise affordable and inclusive access for all eligible applicants to empower individuals, especially youth, with modern income opportunity.

The scheme will have simple eligibility criteria so that everyday citizens can participate easily. A public awareness campaign is expected to launch soon, spreading the word and guiding applicants through the process.

Electric Taxi Scheme 2025 will kick off later this year as the initiative is not just about taxis but it’s about transforming lives, cities, and the environment. By promoting electric transport, Punjab is taking a bold step toward reducing air pollution, creating jobs, and leading the country into a sustainable future.