Family raises murder suspicion in mysterious death of actress Humaira Asghar

KARACHI – The parents of late actress Humaira Asghar have spoken to the media for the first time, expressing suspicion that their daughter may have been murdered.

Talking to a news channel, they strongly denied reports claiming they had refused to claim her body.

Humaira Asghar’s decomposed body was discovered on July 8, 2025, in a rented apartment in Karachi’s DHA area, where she had been living since 2018. According to the initial post-mortem report, her death occurred nearly ten months earlier, likely in early October 2024.

Her father shared that he was first informed about Humaira’s death by relatives, followed by a call from the police. He clarified that while the police asked him to collect the body, post-mortem and other legal formalities were still pending at the time, preventing immediate action. He refuted the claim that they had declined to collect her remains, noting that he later sent his son to do so.

He also dismissed reports suggesting his daughter was facing financial hardship. According to him, Humaira was earning well and generously supported underprivileged children. He revealed that expensive clothes—many unworn—were found in her room, indicating she was not under financial strain. He added that delays in paying rent or utility bills may have occurred after her death, not before.

Raising doubts over the nature of her death, the father said he had not personally visited Karachi but believed something suspicious happened. He noted that her body was found face-down in the storeroom, and the apartment door appeared tampered with. “Whoever harmed my daughter does not fear God,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of Sindh Police, stating that even though Humaira was not related to them, the investigators were pursuing the case with responsibility. He also confirmed that Humaira’s career in showbiz was started with the family’s full support and there was never any rift between them.

Humaira’s mother also spoke to the media, revealing that her last conversation with her daughter was in late August 2024. Afterward, she tried to contact her multiple times, but the phone remained switched off. With no acquaintances in Karachi, the family struggled to seek help. Believing her daughter might have traveled abroad, possibly to Turkey, the mother hoped she would contact them upon return.

She recalled that during their last call, Humaira mentioned she was being harassed and that her mobile SIM had been blocked, though she did not disclose further details.

Dismissing rumors of any family dispute, the mother said she never refused to claim her daughter’s body.