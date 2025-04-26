Pakistan, Saudi Arabia commit to Close coordination on security amid Kashmir tensions

RIYADH – Pakistan, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed strong ties amid growing regional tensions after India’s false flag operation in occupied Kashmir.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in extensive discussions on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional developments.

Foreign Office shared update as both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current state of Pak-Saudi relations and acknowledged the importance of continued cooperation in navigating the evolving geopolitical landscape.

During the call, Deputy PM Dar informed Prince Faisal about recent decisions made by Pakistan’s National Security Committee, particularly in response to New Delhi’s unilateral measures. He firmly rejected India’s accusations, calling them baseless, and cautioned against any further provocations from New Delhi.

Dar underscored that Islamabad would respond with full resolve to any acts of aggression. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and consultations, ensuring that both nations remain aligned in the face of ongoing regional challenges.

The call of top diplomats highlighted importance of continued dialogue between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in addressing shared security concerns and fostering stronger diplomatic ties.