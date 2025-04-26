PTA offers free registration of mobile phones to overseas Pakistanis, foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced the free of cost registration procession for overseas Pakistanis and foreign tourists.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System aims at facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting the country.

Under this initiative, temporary visitors can register their personal mobile devices for a period of up to 120 days, and this facility can be availed during each visit to Pakistan.

This user-centric system is designed to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for visitors, supporting ease of communication during their stay in Pakistan.

This free of cost registration process is fully digitized and can be completed through the official Device Registration System portal at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

PTA remains committed to deliver efficient, innovative, and inclusive services that prioritize user-centricity.

By upholding the highest standards of excellence, PTA ensures seamless connectivity and a superior communication experience for all visitors across Pakistan, fostering convenience, reliability throughout their stay.