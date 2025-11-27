Net metering to be improved as Pakistan pushes green energy transition

ISLAMABAD- Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that the share of alternative energy sources in the country is increasing, and they are also low-cost. For the first time, a long-term policy is being formulated for Pakistan’s energy sector.

He expressed these views while speaking at a seminar organized by the Pakistan Business Council.

The Federal Minister said that the national economy is strengthening, and the government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the public. He added that the net-metering system needs improvement, and that difficult decisions have had to be made for the betterment of the economy. He stated that the performance of distribution companies is being improved and that major reforms have been carried out in the energy sector.

He further said that the government is working on green energy, and steps are being taken to promote clean energy in Pakistan. He added that the country has vast opportunities in the energy sector, and that for the first time, reforms have been implemented with comprehensive planning. The minister said that privatization within the energy sector is also part of these reforms.