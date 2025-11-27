Lahore Traffic Police launch massive crackdown as Judges’, senior officials vehicles seized

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police tightened full-scale crackdown on vehicles with unpaid e-challans and the results have shocked many across the metropolis.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Athar Waheed said during the operation, several government vehicles were stopped on the spot, including car of an Additional Sessions Judge, after authorities discovered 9 unpaid challans against it. The judge’s vehicle was released only after paying a total fine of Rs. 4,300.

A Section Officer of Home Department was also found with 7 challans, while several major government departments were caught in the dragnet. A government bank’s vehicle seized for 10 unpaid challans A LESCO vehicle held for a shocking 14 challans.Vehicles belonging to the Director of Overseas Pakistanis and the Cyber Crime Wing also intercepted and detained.

CTO confirmed that each vehicle was only released after all pending challans were fully paid, sending a loud and clear message across the city.