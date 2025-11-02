No Entry for Vehicles without Fitness Certificates as Lahore battles Smog mayhem

LAHORE – Lahore traffic authorities launched strict enforcement to curb smog by targeting vehicles without fitness certificates.

CTO Dr. Athar Waheed announced that special teams are now stationed at all major entry and exit points, and vehicles without valid fitness certificates are prohibited from entering the city.

During October, traffic police fined 24,591 vehicles lacking fitness certificates. In addition, more than 17,000 smoke-emitting vehicles and around 8,000 unsafe trucks carrying dust or sand were penalized. Dr. Waheed said these numbers represent a fourfold increase in enforcement compared to last year.

He urged vehicle owners to maintain their vehicles to reduce pollution, adding that traffic police will continue to intensify checks in the coming days.