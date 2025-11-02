New School Timings announced in Lahore, Punjab cities till Jan 31 as Smog worsens

LAHORE – As parts of Punjab are choking under thick blanket of smog, the provincial authorities moved swiftly to curb pollution, ordering all public and private schools to open later in morning.

From November 3, 2025, to January 31, 2026, no school across the province will be allowed to open before 8:45 am. The decision, announced by Punjab Environment Dept comes as air quality in Lahore and surrounding cities recorded at hazardous levels.

Officials revealed that between October 19 and 30, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore remained between 300 and 400, a range considered hazardous for human health.

The revised school timings aim to reduce the surge of early-morning traffic, one of the key contributors to smog buildup. Violations of the new order could result in hefty fines ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million, EPA said.

A massive anti-smog operation is already underway Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has deployed 16 mechanical washers, 50 regular washers, and 400 sanitation workers to clean roads and carry out water sprinkling operations to minimize dust and emissions.

Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised CM Maryam Nawaz’s aggressive push against smog, calling it “a reflection of her vision for environmental revival and public health.”

Punjab will witness kind of environmental improvement seen in Beijing,” Aurangzeb said, highlighting that ongoing efforts have even led to positive behavioral change among farmers, who have begun adopting cleaner practices.

She further confirmed that factories producing excessive emissions are being penalized, as the government tightens its grip on industries contributing to the toxic haze.

With Lahore’s skyline fading behind a gray veil, officials and citizens alike are bracing for a long winter, one that may test the province’s commitment to cleaning its air.