Attack launched from Afghanistan kills three Chinese Workers on Tajik Border

DUSHANBE – A deadly attack launched from Afghanistan claimed lives of three Chinese workers in southern Tajikistan, shaking remote border region amid growing menace spilling over Afghanistan’s unstable and extremist-ridden territories.

As Pakistan bore brunt of Afghan-based terrorism, three Chinese workers were brutally killed near Tajikistan-Afghanistan border in a attack including gunfire and grenade-carrying drone. The victims, employed by Chinese company operating in southern Tajikistan, fell prey to what officials described as carefully coordinated assault from across the border.

The country in Central Asia, which has long had strained relations with Taliban, witnessed several clashes along its 1,350-kilometer mountainous frontier in recent months. While foreign ministry confirmed attack, it stopped short of naming any suspects. Extremist groups are known to be active in this rugged border region, raising fears of further violence.

Tajikistan remained increasingly concerned about rising extremism since Taliban’s return to power in 2021. President Emomali Rakhmon has been openly critical of Afghan Taliban and has repeatedly demanded that the group respect the rights of ethnic Tajiks, who constitute about a quarter of Afghanistan’s 40 million population.

Despite tensions, Dushanbe maintained cautious engagement with Kabul, including diplomatic meetings, opening markets in border towns, and supplying electricity.

Chinese companies are heavily involved in Tajikistan’s mining and natural resources sectors, often operating in the remote and mountainous border areas. This attack follows a similar incident last year, in which another Chinese worker was killed near the Afghan frontier, raising serious concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in the volatile region.