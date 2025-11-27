Sexual harassment scandal emerges at Burewala campus of Faisalabad Agricultural University

FAISALABAD – A sexual harassment scandal has surfaced at the Burewala campus of Faisalabad Agricultural University, as a video allegedly showing a professor making indecent gestures and sexually harassing a female student went viral.

According to reports, the university administration stated that the student filed a written complaint against the professor on October 31.

The administration further informed that the professor involved, Yahya, has been suspended and barred from entering the university campus.

The principal said that the harassment committee under the vice chancellor is conducting an inquiry, and no final investigation report against the professor has been issued yet.

The viral video allegedly shows Professor Yahya Khan making indecent gestures toward the student. In his conversation with her, he reportedly said, “What will you give me for adding 2 extra marks in the papers?”