‘AI, Fintech sectors open for joint ventures’: Pakistani PM Shehbaz tells Bahraini investors

MANAMA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended strong invitation to Bahraini investors to invest in Pakistan, saying that agriculture, IT, minerals, energy, and tourism offer vast and long-term partnership opportunities for Bahrain and the wider Gulf region.

Addressing Bahraini business community during his two-day official visit to Bahrain, the premier said Pakistan is country rich in human talent, natural resources, and rapidly expanding consumer market. He noted that when Pakistan’s strengths are paired with Bahrain’s financial expertise and business insight, “the possibilities multiply.”

The event was attended by Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister, senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, finance and national economy, and industry and commerce. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and other members of the Pakistani delegation were also present.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is ready to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in agriculture, IT, artificial intelligence, fintech, and a wide range of economic sectors, highlighting the potential for synergy through shared knowledge and experience.

He informed overseas Pakistanis and members of the Bahraini and Pakistani business community that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is expected to be signed soon, which will significantly strengthen bilateral and regional trade.

The premier urged businesses to view him not only as head of government but as “CEO of a country eager for partnership.” He assured Bahraini investors of full support for their ventures in Pakistan and pledged assistance in investment planning, promising a mutually beneficial path forward for Bahraini and Pakistani entrepreneurs alike.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for their hospitality. He said the decades-long relationship between Islamabad and Manama is rooted in shared culture, faith, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation. He added that the time has come to convert these strong ties into increased economic collaboration.

Highlighting Islamabad’s youthful population, he vowed to transform this demographic challenge into national strength through IT, AI, technical education, and skill development. PM praised contributions of more than 100,000 Pakistanis residing in Bahrain, who sent home $484 million in remittances last year. He assured them that “Pakistan’s doors will always remain open.”

He also commended Bahrain’s visionary leadership, which has made the kingdom a symbol of economic progress, financial innovation, and people-centered development.

Bahrain’s Finance Minister Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa acknowledged the generations of Pakistanis who have contributed to Bahrain’s development and noted that many consider Bahrain their second home. He said Pakistani financial institutions have been important pillars of Bahrain’s financial sector for more than 50 years.