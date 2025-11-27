Security forces kill 22 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

Security forces have killed 22 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district during an operation against the Indian-proxy militant group Fitna-tul-Khawarij.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan upon receiving information about the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian-proxy group Fitna-tul-Khawarij, during which 22 militants were killed.

The ISPR stated that the security forces effectively targeted the hideout of Fitna-tul-Khawarij, and after an intense exchange of fire, 22 militants were eliminated. A sanitization operation is being carried out in the area to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored militants.

The statement added that the security forces and law-enforcement agencies are continuing their counterterrorism campaign at full pace under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”