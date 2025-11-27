Latest

Pakistan

Security forces kill 22 terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

By Web Desk
10:29 pm | Nov 27, 2025
Pakistan Army Civil Armed Forces Deployed Nationwide Ahead Of Chehlum

Security forces have killed 22 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district during an operation against the Indian-proxy militant group Fitna-tul-Khawarij.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan upon receiving information about the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian-proxy group Fitna-tul-Khawarij, during which 22 militants were killed.

The ISPR stated that the security forces effectively targeted the hideout of Fitna-tul-Khawarij, and after an intense exchange of fire, 22 militants were eliminated. A sanitization operation is being carried out in the area to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored militants.

The statement added that the security forces and law-enforcement agencies are continuing their counterterrorism campaign at full pace under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now