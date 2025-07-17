Pakistan Army’s heroic airlift saves dozens in Jhelum amid devastating Monsoon Rains

Monsoon Rains struck with full force, wreaking havoc across Punjab, leaving at least 63 people dead, dozens stranded, and entire communities underwater.

Amid chaos, Pakistan Army launched heroic rescue mission, saving over 20 lives using helicopters in the flood-ravaged area of Jhelum. Dramatic scenes unfolded in Darapur, where stranded residents were seen waving for help as army helicopters dropped life jackets to those trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters.

Floodwaters moved up through Nikka Khlaspur and Rajaroad, destroying homes and sweeping away entire herds of livestock. Residents, stunned by the scale of destruction, are now waiting for relief as the rain refuses to stop.

بریکنگ 🚨

جہلم کے نالہ برہان میں شدید سیلابی ریلہ، 25 افراد پھنس گئے۔

پاک فوج کے ریسکیو آپریشن میں 10 افراد کو بحفاظت نکال لیا گیا، مزید کی تلاش جاری۔

ہیلی کاپٹر، لائف جیکٹس اور میڈیکل سپورٹ سمیت ہنگامی امداد جاری۔ pic.twitter.com/6RDvfiIiT8 — Ahmed Mansoor (@AhmedMansorReal) July 17, 2025

At least 63 lives have been lost in the last 36 hours alone. Tragedy struck families in Lahore and Faisalabad, where collapsing roofs crushed homes and lives including a mother and daughter in Iqbal Colony.

In Chiniot, collapsing power poles and fallen electric lines crashed onto railway tracks, halting train operations and leaving thousands stranded. Rescue workers are struggling to restore connectivity amid the downpour.

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were battered by a record 220 mm of rain, submerging roads, halting traffic, and leaving entire neighborhoods flooded.

In Chakwal, a sudden cloudburst unleashed 425 mm of rain in a terrifying burst, flooding villages in minutes and sending panic through the region.

As skies show no sign of clearing, rescue efforts are intensifying. Helicopters continue to hover over the flood zones, and army teams remain on high alert. But with more rain forecasted, the crisis is far from over.