10-day marriage leave announced for government employees

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a new policy granting 10 days of marriage leave to government employees in Dubai, as part of efforts to support work-life balance and promote family wellbeing.

Reports said the new order was issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Under the directive, all government employees, excluding military personnel, are entitled to a 10-day leave for their wedding.

Importantly, employees cannot be recalled during this leave period, except in the case of military staff, and even then only under urgent circumstances. If a military officer is called back early, the remaining leave days will be granted at a later date.

Additionally, if an employee is unable to take the leave within the designated period, it can be carried forward to the following year with the supervisor’s approval, provided a valid reason is given.

This new policy is part of the UAE government’s broader strategy to enhance employee wellbeing and support strong family foundations among public sector workers.