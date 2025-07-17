Pakistan’s Foreign Office unaware of upcoming official visit of US President Trump

ISLAMABAD – As mainstream media reported on US President Donald Trump’s visit to Pakistan, Foreign Office says it knows nothing about it.

The diplomatic drama exploded after local news channels, citing unnamed but “reliable” sources, claimed Donald Trump will land in Islamabad before heading to India, a move that could shift South Asian geopolitics overnight.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan denied any such development, saying “I’m not aware of any visit,” he said, leaving political analysts and media watchers stunned.

While Pakistan story remains murky, across the Atlantic, Donald Trump is heading to the UK. Buckingham Palace has confirmed the former president and his wife, Melania Trump, will be received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a second royal state visit from September 17 to 19, with Windsor Castle rolling out the red carpet.

The visit marks a rare second state invitation as Trump’s first was back in 2019, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Adding fuel to the fire, just last month, Trump made headlines with an unprecedented meeting at the White House, where he hosted Pakistan’s powerful army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in a high-profile show of diplomatic warmth.

The closed-door talks followed a formal luncheon and included top names like Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Pakistan’s National Security Advisor joined Munir for the occasion.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s military wing (ISPR), Munir thanked Trump for his role in cooling tensions during a recent regional standoff with India. Trump, in turn, praised Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and pledged continued cooperation.