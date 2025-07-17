Gold price falls Rs900 per Tola in Local Market

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed notable decline across Pakistan on Wednesday, bringing some relief to buyers amid ongoing market fluctuations.

Data shared by local bullion markets shows price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs. 900 per tola, settling at Rs. 355,100. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs. 771, now priced at Rs. 304,441.

Gold Type Old Price Price Change New Price Gold per tola Rs. 356,000 -Rs. 900 Rs. 355,100 Gold 10 grams Rs. 305,212 -Rs. 771 Rs. 304,441

Silver prices also saw a downward trend. The price of silver per tola declined by Rs. 50, reaching Rs. 3,964, while 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs. 43 to Rs. 3,398.

The decline in local precious metal rates aligns with international market movements. In the global bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $9, bringing it to $3,326.

Market analysts attribute the dip to a strengthening dollar and expectations around upcoming economic indicators from major economies. Traders suggest that further fluctuations may continue depending on global demand and monetary policy trends.