Next-Gen Smart Life Begins: HONOR teases its Most Intelligent Smartphone

HONOR is all set to introduce a new smartphone that’s redefining what it means to be smart. Featuring a dedicated AI Button, users can access quick actions with a single tap or unlock smart search features through Google Lens — making everyday tasks faster and more intuitive. From AI Photo Eraser that removes unwanted distractions to real-time AI Translation, this device is designed for the world’s modern explorers, creators, and professionals.

Performance That Keeps Up With You

Powered by MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, this device promises a highly personalized and seamless experience. With features like Magic Portal for smarter multitasking, Magic Capsule notifications, and Hidden Apps for added privacy, users will enjoy smooth and secure usage from the get-go.

Built to Last — Even Through Life’s Chaos

This new HONOR release is certified tough. With drop resistance up to 1.5 meters and IP64 water and dust protection, it’s built for real life — spills, slips, and surprises included. Whether you’re on the go or just a little clumsy, your phone stays safe and sound.

Power That Won’t Quit

Enjoy all-day battery life with a massive 5300mAh battery, capable of powering video, music, and social media for hours on end. And when it’s time to recharge, 35W HONOR SuperCharge kicks in — delivering quick power boosts so you’re never left waiting.

Pro-Level Camera in Your Pocket

Capture every detail with a 50MP Dual Camera setup, supported by AI-powered imaging that makes every photo pop. The 5MP front camera ensures your selfies shine too — bright, clear, and full of life.

Something Powerful Is Coming…

Get ready to experience the next level of innovation, style, and performance.

📍 Launching in Pakistan on July 25, 2025

Stay tuned. This is not just another phone — it’s the future in your hands.