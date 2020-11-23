Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 November 2020
09:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,700 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,600 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,549, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs103,308 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Karachi PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Islamabad PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Peshawar PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Quetta PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Sialkot PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Attock PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Gujranwala PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Jehlum PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Multan PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Bahawalpur PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Gujrat PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Nawabshah PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Chakwal PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Hyderabad PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Nowshehra PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Sargodha PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Faisalabad PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459
Mirpur PKR 112,700 PKR 1,459

