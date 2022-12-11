Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 December 2022
08:15 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs167,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 143,860. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 130,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 151,300.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Karachi
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Islamabad
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Peshawar
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Quetta
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Sialkot
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Attock
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Gujranwala
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Jehlum
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Multan
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Bahawalpur
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Gujrat
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Nawabshah
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Chakwal
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Hyderabad
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Nowshehra
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Sargodha
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Faisalabad
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
|Mirpur
|Rs167,800
|PKR 1,995
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan chase 355 as England all out for 275 on Day 311:33 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Congratulations pour in from world leaders as Morocco becomes first ...11:16 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Polling for first phase of local government election underway in 2 ...10:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
- OIC chief expresses full support to Kashmiris’ right to ...09:43 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' at Bigg ...07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Watch - Bohemia treats Lahore with electrifying performance at Pak ...11:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022