Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 December 2022
Web Desk
08:15 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 December 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs167,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 143,860. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 130,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 151,300.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Karachi Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Islamabad Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Peshawar Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Quetta Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Sialkot Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Attock Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Gujranwala Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Jehlum Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Multan Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Bahawalpur Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Gujrat Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Nawabshah Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Chakwal Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Hyderabad Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Nowshehra Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Sargodha Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Faisalabad Rs167,800 PKR 1,995
Mirpur Rs167,800 PKR 1,995

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 December ...
08:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 December ...
10:09 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 December ...
08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 December ...
08:20 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 December ...
08:15 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 December ...
08:25 AM | 5 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal diagnosed with cancer
10:14 AM | 11 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr