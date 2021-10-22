Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 October 2021
09:13 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 116,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,450 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 91,162 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 106,333.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Karachi
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Quetta
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Attock
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Multan
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,580
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:10 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Scotland qualifies for second round, will face ...09:46 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan secures LNG cargoes from Qatar09:15 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 October 202109:13 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports 567 new Covid cases, 16 deaths08:38 AM | 22 Oct, 2021
Bollywood star Ananya Panday summoned in Cruise Drugs Party case
04:58 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- PAKvIND: Sanjay Dutt lands in Dubai for high-octane T20 World Cup ...06:05 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- 'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar Ul Haq share teaser ...02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen wins hearts as she recites Qaseeda Burda Shareef02:32 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021