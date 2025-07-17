LAHORE — Another shocking case of abuse of power as Musa Maneka, the son of Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, the former First Lady of Pakistan, has been arrested for shooting domestic worker simply for not completing work on time.

The victim identified as Ali Bahadur suffered severe injuries in attack and was rushed for emergency medical treatment. Sources claim that Musa initially refused to let anyone take the bleeding worker to the hospital, delaying lifesaving care.

As cops swarmed the upscale residence, Musa was reportedly smiling in handcuffs, unfazed by the severity of the accusations against him. Investigation officer confirmed the accused was armed with multiple weapons at the time of the arrest.

This disturbing incident triggered outrage, raising serious questions about unchecked arrogance of Pakistan’s elite families. The silence from Khawar Maneka, a powerful political figure and former husband of Bushra Bibi, has only added fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Javed Chadhar said no one is above the law as he vowed stern action in the case.

The episode comes just weeks after a 10-year-old maid was tortured to death in Lahore, further highlighting the rampant mistreatment of domestic workers in the country.

As the investigation unfolds, many are demanding answers and parenting of Bushra Bibi, who married Imran Khan after taking divorce from Khawar Maneka.