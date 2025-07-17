Govt, opposition settle Punjab Assembly suspension dispute

LAHORE – The negotiation committee formed to resolve the suspension of 26 opposition members from the Punjab Assembly concluded its third meeting with a consensus.

Punjab Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman called the session productive, stating that both sides agreed on maintaining decorum in future sessions—banning abusive language, slogan chanting, and disruptions. “The Assembly will now run as per the Business Advisory Committee’s guidelines,” he said.

He added that the Ethics Committee will be activated to review rule violations after each session. Notably, the opposition did not demand the immediate reinstatement of suspended members.

Shujaur Rehman confirmed that the matter of suspension will be handled by the Speaker, but the affected members will retain their right to vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

Joining the meeting online, the Speaker emphasized that voting rights cannot be revoked under any circumstance. He thanked all parties for engaging in constructive dialogue and underscored that protest is a constitutional right when done peacefully.