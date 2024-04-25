Here's the list of 50 free WiFi spots in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched the service for provision of free WiFi to public at various spots in capital city of Lahore.
The free WiFi project, which was launched during the tenure of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, was shut down during the PTI government in 2021.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made the announcement about revival of the project last month after her party formed the government in the province.
Initially, the free WiFi service is available at 50 spots in Lahore as the government intended to expand it to other areas of the city.
The free WiFi spots have been established at various public points, educational institutions and hospitals.
The service is available at Hussain Chowk, Mozang Adda, Naqshah Stop, Kotha Pind Stop, Shadman Chowk, MM Alam Road. Following is the list:
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
