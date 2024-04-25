Here's the list of 50 free WiFi spots in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched the service for provision of free WiFi to public at various spots in capital city of Lahore.

The free WiFi project, which was launched during the tenure of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, was shut down during the PTI government in 2021.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made the announcement about revival of the project last month after her party formed the government in the province.

Initially, the free WiFi service is available at 50 spots in Lahore as the government intended to expand it to other areas of the city.

Complete List of Free WiFi Spots in Lahore

The free WiFi spots have been established at various public points, educational institutions and hospitals.

The service is available at Hussain Chowk, Mozang Adda, Naqshah Stop, Kotha Pind Stop, Shadman Chowk, MM Alam Road. Following is the list: