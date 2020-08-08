LHC bans plastic bags at medical stores, fruit vendors
LAHORE – In a bid to improve and protect the environment, Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a ban on plastic bags at pharmacies, medical stores and fruit vendors.
The LHC has also directed Environment Protection Department to implement the court orders.
LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim, in his verdict on plea of advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, has ordered DG of Department of Environmental Protection to issue directions to regional officers to enforce the ban in districts of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad.
The court has granted two weeks’ time to all stores to switch to alternatives.
The court has adjourned the hearing till September 9.
