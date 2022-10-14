Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals in the port city last month.
Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Friday, Sindh Minister for information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that arrested terrorist belongs to banned organization 'Sindh Revolutionary Army', and is being interrogated.
Last month, a Chinese dentist was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after a gunman attacked their clinic in Saddar area of the Pakistan’s largest city.
The assailant was visiting the clinic in guise of a patient and he opened fire when he was called for checkup on his turn.
Police had collected shells of seven bullets from the crime scene.
Chinese doctor shot dead in Karachi 11:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – A Chinese dentist was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after a gunman attacked a clinic in ...
- PIMS rejects Azam Swati’s medical report shared by Shireen Mazari ...05:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi03:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- The Legend of Maula Jatt finally hits Pakistani cinemas12:17 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022