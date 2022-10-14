Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi
03:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi
KARACHI – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals in the port city last month.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Friday, Sindh Minister for information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that arrested terrorist belongs to banned organization 'Sindh Revolutionary Army', and is being interrogated.

Last month, a Chinese dentist was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after a gunman attacked their clinic in Saddar area of the Pakistan’s largest city.

The assailant was visiting the clinic in guise of a patient and he opened fire when he was called for checkup on his turn.

Police had collected shells of seven bullets from the crime scene.

