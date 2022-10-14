Shamoon Abbasi narrowly escapes a car accident on motorway
Pakistani star Shamoon Abbasi is currently riding high on the success of his drama Bakhtawar, opposite Yumna Zaidi.
However, in his latest Instagram post, the Durj actor posted a video of his car and informed fans that his car had a brake failure on the M9 motorway. He escaped a major accident and thankfully there was no harm to him.
'Last night we skipped a major accident on the highway M9, Thanks to Allah we didn't receive any injuries
We all are safe but the car was about to catch fire, but I managed to bring it home before that luckily.'
"Break failure caused the incident. Strange occurrence I must say," captioned the Waar actor.
Many artists, including Faysal Qureshi, commented on his video and inquired about his well-being. They also noted that luckily that there was no major loss.
On the work front, Shamoon Abbasi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming drama Bandash, in which Amna Ilyas and Afan Waheed will be seen showing the essence of acting.
