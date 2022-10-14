Shamoon Abbasi narrowly escapes a car accident on motorway
Web Desk
04:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Shamoon Abbasi narrowly escapes a car accident on motorway
Source: Shamoon Abbasi (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani star Shamoon Abbasi is currently riding high on the success of his drama Bakhtawar, opposite Yumna Zaidi. 

However, in his latest Instagram post, the Durj actor posted a video of his car and informed fans that his car had a brake failure on the M9 motorway. He escaped a major accident and thankfully there was no harm to him. 

'Last night we skipped a major accident on the highway M9, Thanks to Allah we didn't receive any injuries

We all are safe but the car was about to catch fire, but I managed to bring it home before that luckily.'

"Break failure caused the incident. Strange occurrence I must say," captioned the Waar actor.

Many artists, including Faysal Qureshi, commented on his video and inquired about his well-being. They also noted that luckily that there was no major loss.

On the work front, Shamoon Abbasi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming drama Bandash, in which Amna Ilyas and Afan Waheed will be seen showing the essence of acting.

Shamoon Abbasi takes a jibe at Mehwish Hayat over ... 07:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

Having millions of fans doesn't mean everyone would agree with you or your perspectives, and the latest underlying ...

More From This Category
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back ...
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Mathira's quirky pledge for breast cancer ...
03:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Elon Musk launches 'the finest fragrance on Earth'
08:10 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new ...
02:48 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar celebrates birthday in style
01:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Babar Azam's latest advertisement stint invites ...
02:19 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr