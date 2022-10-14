PIMS rejects Azam Swati’s medical report shared by Shireen Mazari as ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Friday rejected as 'fake' a medical report of PTI Senator Azami Swati, which is being spread by his party leaders on social media.

The 70-year-old politician underwent medical examination after he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over sharing inciting tweets against state institutions earlier this week.

Following his arrest, PTI leader Shireen Mazari today (Friday) shared a medical report, claiming that authorities were creating fake medical report of Swati.

Taking to Twitter, she shared the report dated August 17, 2022 and wrote: “When u create fake medical reports of people u illegally arrest then its these little things that expose you! Check the date on the medical report of Senator Azam Swati!”

“The sapm-seeking journos who welcomed this report should have perhaps seen the date also!” Mazari concluded.

When u create fake medical reports of people u illegally arrest then its these little things that expose you! Check the date on the medical report of Senator Azam Swati! The sapm-seeking journos who welcomed this report should have perhaps seen the date also! #ReleaseAzamSwati pic.twitter.com/xhM7VrlVcA — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 14, 2022

Various social media users, who support PTI, also highlighted that Swati’s report is copy-paste of the medical report prepared for Shahbaz Gill in August this year.

However, PIMS hospital authorities told local media that all reports circulating on social media are fake, adding that the Swati’s medical report is dated October 13, 2022.

They said that date has been altered on the report shared by Shireen Mazari, besides clarifying that the report of Swati is totally different from the Gill’s report.